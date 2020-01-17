e-paper
Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Fake import case: ED attaches city bizman's assets worth ₹9.5 crore

Fake import case: ED attaches city bizman’s assets worth ₹9.5 crore

mumbai Updated: Jan 17, 2020 23:33 IST
Pratik Salunke
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday attached assets worth ₹9.50 crore of a Mumbai-based businessman Abdul Karim Jaka in connection with a fake import case.

The attached assets include a housing complex named Rasool Manzil, two 480-square foot flats in the city, and a plot admeasuring 11,234 sqm at Godsai village in Raigad district.

The agency started probing Jaka after details of his illegal transaction emerged during a money laundering investigation against diamond trader Afroz Mohamed Hasanfatta for illegal outward remittances of foreign exchange on the basis of bogus import documents.

“While probing Hasanfatta, it was revealed that Hasanfatta had routed illegally earned commission in the guise of imports to the bank account of Abdul Karim Jaka, a Mumbai-based businessman dealing in real estate, to the tune of ₹9.5 crore, who in turn placed the same in his group companies,” a statement by the probing agency added.

