Farmers stare at losses due to lockdown

mumbai

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 23:43 IST

More than 1.4 crore farmers in the state are staring at huge losses owing to the 21-day lockdown. Apart from supply of perishable farm produce being stalled, farmers are worried about drop in production of rabi crops due to disruption in cultivation and harvesting.

Dairy farmers and vegetable cultivators were compelled to sell their produce at a much lower price over the past eight days as the procurement had stalled after the imposition of section 144 of CrPC. Vegetable farmers from Nashik and parts of western Maharashtra had to throw away their produce due to this while dairy farmers have lodged complaints with the authorities that the dairies have reduced the procurement price by ₹2-3 each litre.

“Despite orders from the authorities, there are restrictions on movement of farm workers...Taking advantage of the situation, middlemen and traders hoard, thus creating artificial scarcity,” said Ajit Nawale, general secretary, Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha.

Farmers had sustained huge losses due to unseasonal rainfall in October-November last year which affected 1.04 crore farmers and led to ₹7,000 crore losses. In view of this, farmers were expecting better production of rabi crops.

“The farmers are not able to cultivate their standing crops owing to shortage of farm labourers and equipment,” said farm activist Vijay Jawandhia.

BMC shifts Dadar wholesale vegetable market

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has temporarily closed down the wholesale vegetable market at Dadar as a large number of retail vegetable vendors and buyers visit the market daily. A circular issued by BMC on Friday announced the market has been moved in parts to five different locations -- Somaiya ground, MMRDA exhibition ground in Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mulund octroi naka, Dahisar octroi naka and Dadar Senapati Bapat Road.

Wholesale of vegetables for smaller retail vendors from these areas will facilitate availability of vegetables at Ghatkopar, Matunga, Bandra, Goregaon, Malad, Dahisar, Borivali, and the Island city.