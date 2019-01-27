Fire breaks out in parked cab in Vasai’s Malaji Pada; 15 more cars gutted

Fire broke out in a parked cab in Maharashtra’s Vasai early Sunday morning, according to news agency ANI. The incident took place in Malaji Pada area in Vasai.

According to reports,15 other more cars were gutted as the fire spread. Fire tenders are on the spot and the situation is under control. No casualty was reported.

Maharashtra: Fire broke out in a parked cab in Malaji Pada, Vasai early morning today. More than 15 other cars were caught in the fire. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualty reported, fire under control. pic.twitter.com/1Av5Ni6nmW — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2019

More details awaited.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 07:25 IST