 Fire breaks out in parked cab in Vasai’s Malaji Pada; 15 more cars gutted
Fire breaks out in parked cab in Vasai’s Malaji Pada; 15 more cars gutted

mumbai Updated: Jan 27, 2019 07:41 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Fire breaks out in a parked cab in Malaji Pada, Vasai.(ANI photo)

Fire broke out in a parked cab in Maharashtra’s Vasai early Sunday morning, according to news agency ANI. The incident took place in Malaji Pada area in Vasai.

According to reports,15 other more cars were gutted as the fire spread. Fire tenders are on the spot and the situation is under control. No casualty was reported.

More details awaited.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 07:25 IST

