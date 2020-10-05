Five months after new academic year began, training for Class 12 teachers in Maharashtra to commence

mumbai

Updated: Oct 05, 2020

Nearly five months after the new academic year began, the state board is organising a training session for teachers of Class 12. In a circular issued last week, teachers were asked to enrol themselves for the training session by October 8.

From the current academic year (2020-21), the state education department revised the syllabus of Class 12 and brought new textbooks. Due to the Covid-19 situation and the resultant lockdown, the textbooks were first released online in May and were then distributed in bookshops before the new academic year began in June.

After teachers enrol for the training session, they will be able to attend online sessions which will brief them about the revised syllabus and the marking pattern to be implemented from this year.

“With the revised syllabus, teachers need some clarity on the changes that have been introduced in the paper pattern and marking style. Also, with the reduction in the syllabus and the loss of teaching hours, we think there might be some changes in the board pattern. This training should have happened a little earlier, as it has been a long time since we began teaching Class 12 students,” said the principal of a college in the eastern suburbs.

This year, the state education department announced a 25% reduction in the syllabus for state board students of Classes 1 to 12. The decision will be applicable for the current academic year 2020-21 and has been taken considering the possible loss of teaching hours as physical schools are yet to reopen due to the Covid-19 pandemic.