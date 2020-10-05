e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Five months after new academic year began, training for Class 12 teachers in Maharashtra to commence

Five months after new academic year began, training for Class 12 teachers in Maharashtra to commence

mumbai Updated: Oct 05, 2020 23:50 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
         

Nearly five months after the new academic year began, the state board is organising a training session for teachers of Class 12. In a circular issued last week, teachers were asked to enrol themselves for the training session by October 8.

From the current academic year (2020-21), the state education department revised the syllabus of Class 12 and brought new textbooks. Due to the Covid-19 situation and the resultant lockdown, the textbooks were first released online in May and were then distributed in bookshops before the new academic year began in June.

After teachers enrol for the training session, they will be able to attend online sessions which will brief them about the revised syllabus and the marking pattern to be implemented from this year.

“With the revised syllabus, teachers need some clarity on the changes that have been introduced in the paper pattern and marking style. Also, with the reduction in the syllabus and the loss of teaching hours, we think there might be some changes in the board pattern. This training should have happened a little earlier, as it has been a long time since we began teaching Class 12 students,” said the principal of a college in the eastern suburbs.

This year, the state education department announced a 25% reduction in the syllabus for state board students of Classes 1 to 12. The decision will be applicable for the current academic year 2020-21 and has been taken considering the possible loss of teaching hours as physical schools are yet to reopen due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

top news
‘Feel better than I did 20 years ago’, says Donald Trump, to leave hospital later today
‘Feel better than I did 20 years ago’, says Donald Trump, to leave hospital later today
‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
AI should not become weapon of non-state actors: PM Modi
AI should not become weapon of non-state actors: PM Modi
IPL 2020: DC beat RCB by 59 runs, reclaim top spot
IPL 2020: DC beat RCB by 59 runs, reclaim top spot
‘Only way out of pandemic...’: Harsh Vardhan, as India chairs WHO Covid meet
‘Only way out of pandemic...’: Harsh Vardhan, as India chairs WHO Covid meet
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In