For better ranking: BMC calls meeting to convince realty sector Mumbai is more biz friendly

To improve India’s rating in the World Bank’s (WB) annual report, which ranks countries on their Ease of Doing Business (EODB), the Mumbai civic body has called for a meeting to convince builders and architects — whose feedback will be sought for the report — that their initiatives have made a difference.

Mumbai is one of the two Indian cities — the other is Delhi — from which the World Bank will seek feedback for its ranking, and the real estate sector is expected to play a key role.

Officials with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said builders, architects and engineers have been called for a meeting on Thursday at the MMRDA auditorium in Bandra-Kurla Complex. The meeting will be chaired by DS Mishra, secretary for housing and urban affairs, and municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta. Here, officials will promote the initiatives taken to create a more business-friendly environment in Mumbai, especially in the realty sector.

“With the introduction of single window clearance for construction permits and speedy remarks for realty projects, the BMC has moved towards an advanced, business-friendly governance,” said a senior civic official, who did not wish to be named. “We intend to promote these initiatives loud and clear. Our motive is not only to improve our rankings but also to sort out some tedious infrastructure works that are hindering development.”

The initiatives taken to improve EODB are expected to raise the country’s position. India is currently ranked 100th in EODB, and 181st in clearing construction proposals, the official said.

The meeting is also being held to brief the audience about various technicalities related to realty projects. Another senior civic official said: “Developers pay a hefty amount in premiums for not adhering to rules related to open space supposed to be left around the structure. If developers avoid using open space-deficient plots, the premium cost would lower down to drastically which will reduce the average construction cost and improve our rankings.”