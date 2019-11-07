e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 08, 2019

HC: Mortgaged bldg of school can be sold to recover loan

mumbai Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:57 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Kanchan Chaudhari
Hindustantimes
         

The Bombay high court (HC) rejected an argument that a mortgaged school building cannot be sold to recover the outstanding loan amount advanced by a bank.

A division bench of chief justice Pradeep Nandrajog and justice Bharati Dangre said the reasoning was “perverse for the reason if an institution takes a loan from a secured creditor and secures an immovable property wherefrom a school is run, the security would never be capable of being enforced.”

The bench was hearing a petition on Monday filed by the State Bank of India. The bank had approached HC after the Nashik district collector rejected its plea to take possession of the secured asset a school building mortgaged by RS Luth Education Trust.

The collector had refused to take over the building and hand over its possession to the bank on the ground that a school was being run on the premises and that children have the right to education under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009. The collector’s reasoning, however, failed to sustain the test of legality and the bench rejected it for being “perverse”.

Relying on Rule 8(3) of the Security Interest Enforcement Rules, 2002, which enjoins upon the person authorised or appointed to take possession of a secured asset to take appropriate care of the property, the educational institute then contended that SBI would be obliged to continue to run the school. The bench rejected this argument also.

“The care and proper custody envisaged by the rule in question related to the physical attributes of the property and not the user thereof,” it said on the issue.

The court, however, referred the bank’s plea back to the district collector for fresh adjudication, after noticing there was a factual dispute with regard to the asset mortgaged. It directed the revenue authority to decide the plea afresh in three months.

top news
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
trending topics
Shiv SenaPM ModiKartarpur corridorIndia vs BangladeshJharkhand Assembly Election 2019T20 World Cup 2020Chinmayanand caseKamal HaasanKareena KapoorWhatsAppNational Cancer Awareness Day

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News