e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / HC summons 3 collectors for false info on wetland cover

HC summons 3 collectors for false info on wetland cover

mumbai Updated: Jan 30, 2020 00:09 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Kanchan Chaudhari
Hindustantimes
         

The Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday summoned the collectors of Nagpur, Nandurbar and Parbhani districts after noticing that they had falsely stated that there were no wetlands in these districts.

A bench of justices SJ Kathawalla and BP Colabawalla has asked the collectors to be present in the HC next Wednesday with their personal affidavits explaining why they gave false information about wetlands.

Two weeks ago, a deputy secretary in the environment department had informed the HC that there were no wetlands in Nagpur, Nandurbar and Parbhani districts, on the basis of information received from these collectors. The judges, however, were annoyed when they noticed that a new affidavit filed by the department on Wednesday disclosed that there were 561 wetlands in Nagpur, 164 in Nandurbar and 78 in Parbhani.

The affidavit was filed in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Vanashakti Public Trust, raising grievance over lack of action against builders who were illegally reclaiming land and carrying out construction after dumping debris on wetlands and mangrove areas, in violation of the Environment Protection Act, 1986.

top news
Ignore fatwa, Islamic texts permit entry of women to mosques: Muslim board to SC
Ignore fatwa, Islamic texts permit entry of women to mosques: Muslim board to SC
Voting on CAA resolution in European Parliament postponed to March
Voting on CAA resolution in European Parliament postponed to March
‘To silence a critic’: Rahul Gandhi wades in on Kunal Kamra airlines’ ban row
‘To silence a critic’: Rahul Gandhi wades in on Kunal Kamra airlines’ ban row
As execution nears, 2 rape convicts rush to Supreme Court, President
As execution nears, 2 rape convicts rush to Supreme Court, President
As airlines rush to ban comedian Kunal Kamra, civil aviation body responds
As airlines rush to ban comedian Kunal Kamra, civil aviation body responds
Prashant Kishor, Pavan Varma wish ex-boss Nitish Kumar luck to remain CM
Prashant Kishor, Pavan Varma wish ex-boss Nitish Kumar luck to remain CM
Why son of Russian billionaire rents two-room flat, takes subway to work
Why son of Russian billionaire rents two-room flat, takes subway to work
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Budget 2020 ExpectationsUmang 2020CoronavirusSamsung Galaxy A51Ind vs NZ Weather ReportBasant Panchami DishesPriyanka ChopraIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News