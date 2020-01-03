e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / Heart-touching journey of Thane mountaineer’s Everest ordeal

Heart-touching journey of Thane mountaineer’s Everest ordeal

mumbai Updated: Jan 03, 2020 01:05 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

Months after a photograph of a long queue at Mount Everest went viral on social media, Anjali Kulkarni, a Thane resident, lost her life due to overcrowding and extreme weather conditions at the world’s highest peak.

In a documentary film screened at the Kashiath Ghanekar Natyagurh on Thursday, mountaineer Sharad Kulkarni showcased the ordeal he and wife Anjali experienced while on an expedition to the peak in May this year. The film talked about how extreme weather conditions and overcrowding led to Anjali’s demise. The screening was attended by around 200 people. Sharad will soon come up with a book on their journey.

“Through this documentary, I want the authorities and mountaineers to take measures to improve the situation at Mount Everest and similar places that are gaining popularity. The weather conditions in such places are extreme and one cannot be waiting at the same spot for long,” said Sharad.

Everest had been their dream for long, but Anjali died on the way due to the long queue, depleting levels of her oxygen cylinder and extreme weather conditions. “The documentary elaborately explains the couple’s journey, their lifestyle and their dreams. It also showed how they took enough measures to ensure good health and safety. However fate and nature cannot be predicted. In the documentary, Sharad talks about Anjali’s last few minutes. It was a heart-touching journey,” said Anand Bhosale, a close acquaintance of the Kulkarni family and audience member.

“We received help from the government to get my mother’s body to Kathmandu. However, if precautions were executed in advance, we could have averted this incident. Through the documentary we want mountaineers to understand the importance of taking insurance and mandatory precautionary measures,” said, Shantanu Kulkarni, the couple’s son.

To fulfil Anjali’s wish, Sharad will climb North America’s highest peak, Aconcagua. He will embark on this journey on January 6 and hopes to reach the peak by Republic Day.

Rajesh Narvekar, collector, Thane district, said, “Those going for treks should register themselves, this will help in providing safety measures.”

top news
CDS seeks plan on new air defence command to boost security in skies
CDS seeks plan on new air defence command to boost security in skies
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
Pak airspace risky, US aviation regulator warns pilots; cites Pulwama attack
Pak airspace risky, US aviation regulator warns pilots; cites Pulwama attack
‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s encouragement
‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s encouragement
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
52-year-old Kolkata man spends five days with father’s decomposing corpse
52-year-old Kolkata man spends five days with father’s decomposing corpse
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
trending topics
GST CollectionHardik PandyaShivam DubePM ModiSara Ali KhanRajkummar RaoBJP Delhi Manifesto

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News