Housing societies cannot object to reopening of private clinics in premises

mumbai Updated: Apr 25, 2020 23:21 IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in a circular released on Saturday, said that housing societies cannot object to reopening of private clinics inside the premises. Societies objecting to reopening of clinics are to be booked under provisions of the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, issued by the Centre. In addition, the civic body has also asked private practitioners to give medical advice through telephone if possible.

Earlier this week, BMC had announced that private clinics should remain open to treat non Covid-19 patients. However, few private practitioners had alleged they were not unable to do the same as the housing societies where their clinics are located have been objecting. In view of this, the civic body issued the circular said objecting health workers from discharging their duties is punishable under the Epidemic Disease (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 wherein one can be punished for a minimum of five months and maximum of five years along with a fine ranging between ₹50,000 and ₹2 lakh.

BMC officials said in case societies object, the doctors can approach the Mumbai Police.

In addition, the civic body issued guidelines for private clinic owners for treating non-Covid-19 patients. The five-point guideline reads, “Patients can be screened with non-contact thermometer, if having temperature above 98.6F, should be referred to BMC. Any suspected cases should also be referred to BMC. Wherever required, give advice through telephone.”

The guideline further reads, “While attending patients, social-distancing norms, usage of masks, hand hygiene, respiratory etiquettes and other precautionary measures should be followed.”

A BMC official said, “If private clinics are shut, citizens will resort to self-medication for treating symptoms of Covid-19. However, if private clinics remain open, doctors can advise people to get tested.”

He added, “We have started drive-through testing facilities at 17 parking lots across the city, however, the response has been poor. We have asked private labs to test only those carrying prescription from medical professionals. And in the absence of private clinics, testing gets delayed. Due to this, tests for symptomatic patients may get delayed which risks possible spread of the virus.”

Hence private clinic owners are expected to open their clinics immediately, the civic body said in the circular.

