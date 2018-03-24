How timely treatment is curing Mumbai resident of tuberculosis

Mansoor Khan, a resident of Argripada started experiencing a terrible cough in 2015. He visited a general physician close to his house, who gave him ‘loose tablets’.

However, a week later, when the cough did not subside, the doctor referred him to a chest physician at Mumbai Central, and he was diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB).

While he immediately started medicines, the test results later showed he had the resistant form of infection. His treatment was altered, but Khan kept feeling weak.

“I couldn’t walk, I would keep complaining about weakness,” said Khan.

Over the next months, his weight reduced from 40kg to 30kg. Additionally, the financial burden of treatment kept rising.

“I was spending Rs7,000 on medicines every month and the doctor’s fees for one visit was Rs500,” he said.

A friend then recommended that he visit TB Sewri hospital, but Khan got scared and refused. He later visited a health post in Prabhadevi, where they started his treatment again. With regular medication, he says, his health has improved.

While Khan has another six months of treatment left, he says he been regular with medicines, which he thinks has improved his health. Every month when he now goes to the district TB office, he carries home a ration bag as heavy as 15kg.

“My weight is gradually increasing, and the weakness has gone,” he said.