How to convince parents to switch back to SSC from MIEB, ask schools

mumbai

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 00:32 IST

The state government’s decision to dissolve the state’s first international board, Maharashtra International Education Board (MIEB), has spelt trouble for schools affiliated to the board. Schools said they now have the tough task of convincing parents to switch back to the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board from the academic year 2020-21.

Currently, 81 schools in the state including zilla parishad, government-run, private aided and private unaided schools with more than 25,000 students between pre-primary and Class 4 are affiliated to the MIEB.

State education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced the board’s closure in the legislative Assembly on Wednesday following opposition by members from across different political parties citing lack of transparency and clarity on the curriculum.

In Mumbai, while four schools are already affiliated to the board, DS High School in Sion was to start with the board from June.

“Last year around this time, we convinced parents to switch to MIEB as the board promised us better learning and student-friendly education. Many agreed and we also paid the affiliation fees and teacher training costs. Sadly, however, the initiative fizzled out in a year,” said Janaki Hari, trustee, Swami Vivekanand High School, Chembur.

Father Nobert D’Souza, principal of Holy Cross High School in Kurla, spoke to parents about the transition on Thursday. “We will meet parents and assure them that even if the board is dissolved, we would ensure that the model of concept-based learning is followed while teaching.”

The government is in the process of sending a notification to schools about the board’s closure.