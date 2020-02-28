e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / How to convince parents to switch back to SSC from MIEB, ask schools

How to convince parents to switch back to SSC from MIEB, ask schools

mumbai Updated: Feb 28, 2020 00:32 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustantimes
         

The state government’s decision to dissolve the state’s first international board, Maharashtra International Education Board (MIEB), has spelt trouble for schools affiliated to the board. Schools said they now have the tough task of convincing parents to switch back to the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board from the academic year 2020-21.

Currently, 81 schools in the state including zilla parishad, government-run, private aided and private unaided schools with more than 25,000 students between pre-primary and Class 4 are affiliated to the MIEB.

State education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced the board’s closure in the legislative Assembly on Wednesday following opposition by members from across different political parties citing lack of transparency and clarity on the curriculum.

In Mumbai, while four schools are already affiliated to the board, DS High School in Sion was to start with the board from June.

“Last year around this time, we convinced parents to switch to MIEB as the board promised us better learning and student-friendly education. Many agreed and we also paid the affiliation fees and teacher training costs. Sadly, however, the initiative fizzled out in a year,” said Janaki Hari, trustee, Swami Vivekanand High School, Chembur.

Father Nobert D’Souza, principal of Holy Cross High School in Kurla, spoke to parents about the transition on Thursday. “We will meet parents and assure them that even if the board is dissolved, we would ensure that the model of concept-based learning is followed while teaching.”

The government is in the process of sending a notification to schools about the board’s closure.

top news
AAP suspends Tahir Hussain after he is named in FIR for IB staffer’s murder
AAP suspends Tahir Hussain after he is named in FIR for IB staffer’s murder
Naidu attacked with eggs, footwear in Vizag, arrested for his ‘own safety’
Naidu attacked with eggs, footwear in Vizag, arrested for his ‘own safety’
2 Crime Branch special teams led by DCPs set up to probe north-east Delhi riots
2 Crime Branch special teams led by DCPs set up to probe north-east Delhi riots
‘Hey Yudhisthir’: Kumar Vishwas asks Amit Shah to act against Tahir Hussain
‘Hey Yudhisthir’: Kumar Vishwas asks Amit Shah to act against Tahir Hussain
WhatsApp Web next to get Dark Mode after Android, iOS
WhatsApp Web next to get Dark Mode after Android, iOS
India did not achieve much from the Trump visit| Opinion
India did not achieve much from the Trump visit| Opinion
‘If you think there is burnout then don’t play IPL’: Kapil Dev
‘If you think there is burnout then don’t play IPL’: Kapil Dev
New Volkswagen Golf GTI breaks cover before unveiling. All details revealed
New Volkswagen Golf GTI breaks cover before unveiling. All details revealed
trending topics
Delhi violenceIndia vs New Zealand Women Live ScoreAmitabh BachchanAndroid 11Shah Rukh KhanChetan BhagatPriyanka ChopraDelhi violence case

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News