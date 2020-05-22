e-paper
ICSE, ISC exam scheduled between July 1 and 14

mumbai Updated: May 22, 2020 18:57 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the revised schedules for the remaining papers of ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exams on Friday.

While ICSE exams would be conducted between July 2 and 12, ISC exams would be held between July 1 and 14. The council has asked schools to ensure that social distancing norms are followed during the examinations. Candidates have also been asked to wear gloves, face masks and carry hand sanitisers to the examination centre. Staggered entry and exit timings are also advised to avoid overcrowding in and outside centres.

The board had re-scheduled papers between March 19 and March 31, 2020. While six papers of ISC have been rescheduled, eight papers of ICSE have been pushed further.

Parents in the city said that they were worried as many places are still seeing a surge in cases every day. “In red zones, there is a huge risk for students to venture out. Even though the exams are scheduled two months from now, we don’t know what the situation would be then. We hope that the state government takes note of these concerns and comes up with a solution,” said the parent of an ICSE student.

