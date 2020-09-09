e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / In Mumbai and 17 other cities, councillors not involved in Covid-19 management: Report

In Mumbai and 17 other cities, councillors not involved in Covid-19 management: Report

mumbai Updated: Sep 09, 2020 01:24 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
         

A study by Mumbai-based Praja Foundation found that despite Covid-19 impacting cities worse than rural areas, local councillors have rarely been involved in the Covid response.

Praja Foundation released a report titled Importance of Local Governance in Crisis Management on Tuesday, based on a study carried out in 29 cities between May and June. The report said in 18 of the 29 cities, councillors were not involved in Covid-crises management. Councillors are locally-elected representatives who are a vital point of contact for citizens with a city’s administration. The 18 cities include Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Kolkata and Mangalore.

Nitai Mehta, founder and managing trustee, Praja Foundation, said, “Keeping a city government out in times of crises is a mistake. It is the local councillors who know what is the real situation and what are the relief measures that are needed. They are much more aware than those sitting at the state capital or at the Centre.”

The report also states that 24 cities are not taking response actions through ward-level interventions. In 22 cities, the city administration was not involved in the management as decisions were taken by the state government or Centre. Harshil Suresh from Praja said that in many cities, the local government’s role has been limited to sanitation work.

In May and June, Praja Foundation carried out random sampling and interviewed local stakeholders, including councillors, administration and civil society organisations. In Mumbai, it found that though councillors might be undertaking relief work at an individual or political level, they were not a part of the crisis-management process.

Mumbai is also in the list of cities where area sabhas are not yet functional. The city has 24 administrative and 227 electoral wards. Asif Zakaria, a Congress corporator from Bandra, said, “It is true that councillors are not really involved in the process of decision-making, though they know the pulse of the area. The administration must make the process more inclusive.”

Praja Foundation’s report suggests empowering city governments during crises: “The mayor should hold authority to spearhead the disaster or crisis management at the city level. Ward councillors should be authorised for implementation of rapid response actions and effective reach out to the citizens at ward level.”

top news
Sushant Singh case: NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty, bail plea rejected
Sushant Singh case: NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty, bail plea rejected
Day after shots fired, PLA troops parked 200 metres from India-controlled Mukhpari peak
Day after shots fired, PLA troops parked 200 metres from India-controlled Mukhpari peak
Delhi scales new testing high with more than 45k Covid-19 samples
Delhi scales new testing high with more than 45k Covid-19 samples
Fresh Pangong lake face-off complicates Jaishankar-Wang’s face-to-face meet
Fresh Pangong lake face-off complicates Jaishankar-Wang’s face-to-face meet
Kamala Harris will never be US president, says Trump
Kamala Harris will never be US president, says Trump
Echoes of heroism in Rezang La
Echoes of heroism in Rezang La
Schools for students of Class 9, Class 12 can reopen on voluntary basis from September 21
Schools for students of Class 9, Class 12 can reopen on voluntary basis from September 21
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyMS DhoniLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In