Inmates in Maharashtra prisons start hunger strike

Inmates in Maharashtra prisons start hunger strike

mumbai Updated: Apr 03, 2020 21:20 IST
Faisal Tandel
After the state government released 2,537 inmates from 47 prisons till Thursday after taking cognisance of a Supreme Court order, inmates from different jails have started hunger strike demanding that they, too, be released on bail. In another incident, two businessmen, who are booked for cheating, moved the Aurangabad bench of Bombay high court challenging the decision to release only undertrials or prisoners who are going through an imprisonment or face an imprisonment for a crime which attracts punishment less than 7 years.

