‘It is motion that defines a city’

The city is a twitching organism, not a static being. It is defined by that the image of the enormous Ganesha idol being immersed in the sea. “Architecture is not the spectacle, it is motion that defines the city,” said architect and urban planner Rahul Mehrotra, speaking at the Godrej Culture Lab on Friday. “That begs the question, can we design a place of blur?”

Mehrotra delivered a special lecture / masterclass titled Architecture in Context: Design Challenges in Contemporary India, which also addressed the lack of context to planning and development in Mumbai.

One must go beyond polarised binaries and be influenced by pluralism, he said. “Measurements handed over in a briefcase to an architect are just one part of it. You must then stack that in its context, and that’s the service an architect provides.”

Mehrotra, who is director of the Urban Design Program at Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design, is best known for the book Bombay: The Cities Within, which he co-authored with the late Sharada Dwivedi.

His firm, Rahul Mehrotra Architects (RMA), also recently designed two additions to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum — a visitor’s centre and the children’s museum.

In a place like Mumbai, he said, land use must become elastic. “The idea of reversibility becomes important. The visitor’s centre is bolted together with prefabricated, interlocking metal sheets that can be dismantled in 48 hours.” The children’s museum blurs into the landscape, leaving the view of the heritage building intact.

“Rahul’s visionary approach to design thinking is essential to Indian architecture – softness, impermanence and an intent to touch the earth lightly. But most importantly, what resonated with me was Rahul’s clarion call for more empathy in how we build,” said Parmesh Shahani, head of the Godrej India Culture Lab.

