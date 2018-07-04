It was pouring woes in Mumbai: 21 spots flooded; 13 incidents of wall, house collapse

There was no end to Mumbaiites’ woes on Tuesday. Along with the Andheri bridge collapse, the city witnessed waterlogging in 21 spots and 13 incidents of house or wall collapses between 7pm on July 2 and 3pm on July 3.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the highest amount of rainfall was reported in the eastern suburbs. Flooding was witnessed at Hindmata, Parel TT, Sion, Bhoiwada, Dharavi, Chunnabhatti, Chembur, Vikroli, Bhandup, Sakinaka, Andheri, Dindoshi and Jogeshwari. At the Andheri subway, sacks of sand which fell from the railway bridge blocked the stormwater drains, leading to waterlogging. The water levels came down after the sacks were cleared from the way.

Civic officials said they had received complaint that a boy drowned in a stormwater drain in Bandra, but no further information was available with the civic body as the search operation continued till late on Tuesday.

The civic body said their extra powerful pumps (1000 m3/hour) placed at five locations in the city ensured there was no waterlogging in the eastern suburbs and the trains functioned normally.

No injuries were reported in the house or wall collapses. While four of them were reported in the city, five in the eastern suburbs and four in the western suburbs.

BMC had placed 177 pumps in various locations, with their six pumping stations functional. All three additional municipal commissioners for the city, western suburbs and eastern suburbs, along with 750 officers and 5,300 staff members were present on ground to take care of the problems, stated the civic body.