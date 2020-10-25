JNPT conducts clean-up drive, spreads awareness

mumbai

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 00:29 IST

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) concluded a fortnight-long beautification and clean-up drive by planting. As a part of Swachh Bharat Mission, JNPT carried out a plantation drive led by Sanjay Sethi, chairman, JNPT, for a greener and sustainable future. The port observed the fortnight with several innovative programmes to raise awareness about cleanliness.

Under Cleanliness Fortnight, JNPT undertook sanitisation and cleanliness drive at various locations in the port. Disseminating the message of Swachh Bharat widely, JNPT installed banners and signage boards at strategic locations to spread awareness amongst people within and outside the port.

JNPT also carried out various online training session and a series of webinars for its employees mainly aimed at creating awareness and to inculcate the importance of clean environment and better sanitation. Various competitions like essay writing and slogans were also conducted for JNPT employees online. Innovative campaigns were carried out through JNPT social media platforms to inculcate the importance of a clean environment and better sanitation.

Sethi said, “Coming together for a cleaner tomorrow, JNPT has been implementing proper cleaning for all at its facilities on a regular basis. JNPT will continue to remain a socially-conscious organisation. It will make efforts towards building a clean and sustainable port and become a green port.”