Junk the junk: Students in Konkan region get healthy options

mumbai

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 01:12 IST

Thane

Students studying in schools and colleges in the Konkan region, including Thane and Navi Mumbai , have started eating healthy food in their institute.

As part of the Food and Drugs Administration’s (FDA) initiative to ban junk food in educational institutes and introduce healthier options, 59 schools and colleges in the Konkan region have changed menu in their canteens. They have included food which is low in fat, sugar and salt.

Students of Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania School in Thane do not have fried food items or aerated drinks in the canteen.

“We had introduced salads and fruits, but children were not keen to have them. So, we have given a healthy twist to their favourite dishes. We serve fried rice with lots of vegetables cooked in less oil. For breakfast, we serve poha, thalipeeth (multigrain roti) and idli,” said Revathi Srinivasan, principal of Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania School.

They use multigrain bread for sandwiches and burgers. Paneer and vegetable stuffing make it wholesome food for children.

Principals of 11 institutes conducted workshops to guide parents in providing healthy food options in their lunch box.

New Horizon School, Airoli, does not have a canteen in school but teachers ensure children get healthy food to school.

“All class teachers ensure that children get home-cooked food for lunch. We tell parents about the importance of healthy food for children. In the primary section, children get a short break to eat a fruit. They either have to bring a fruit or dry fruits which they share with their classmates. This practice ensures that children eat and share too,” said Tanuja Bhat, principal of New Horizon School.

FDA officials ensure that schools pay attention to what students eat on campus.

“We have been regularly following up with schools, guiding them and also providing them with nutritionists so that they can revise the menu accordingly. Many schools ensured that they implement these at the earliest whereas college canteens were sceptical. But, we suggested healthy options that would go well for youngsters,” said Shivaji Desai, joint commissioner, FDA.

Students are happy with the options in college canteens but also want junk at times.

“We do crave for fried food and cheesy pastas. But there are many options such as a bowl of soup, which is filling,” said Ketan Srivastava, student of Sanpada College of Commerce and Technology at Sanpada.

FDA conducted a workshop in July directing the educational institutions to form a committee and chalk out a healthy menu as per its guidelines.

“Institutes have to ensure they implement it by December. After that, we will conduct surprise checks and take action if the guidelines are not being followed,” said Dr Pallavi Darade, commissioner, FDA.

As per the FDA guidelines, junk food such as pizza, burger and chips should be avoided or given rarely. Children should eat lentils, cereals, fruits and vegetables.

A list of 50 dishes has been provided by the FDA based on their guidelines so that the schools and colleges get an idea about healthy options.