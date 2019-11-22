e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 22, 2019

Junk the junk: Students in Konkan region get healthy options

mumbai Updated: Nov 22, 2019 01:12 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

Thane

Students studying in schools and colleges in the Konkan region, including Thane and Navi Mumbai , have started eating healthy food in their institute.

As part of the Food and Drugs Administration’s (FDA) initiative to ban junk food in educational institutes and introduce healthier options, 59 schools and colleges in the Konkan region have changed menu in their canteens. They have included food which is low in fat, sugar and salt.

Students of Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania School in Thane do not have fried food items or aerated drinks in the canteen.

“We had introduced salads and fruits, but children were not keen to have them. So, we have given a healthy twist to their favourite dishes. We serve fried rice with lots of vegetables cooked in less oil. For breakfast, we serve poha, thalipeeth (multigrain roti) and idli,” said Revathi Srinivasan, principal of Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania School.

They use multigrain bread for sandwiches and burgers. Paneer and vegetable stuffing make it wholesome food for children.

Principals of 11 institutes conducted workshops to guide parents in providing healthy food options in their lunch box.

New Horizon School, Airoli, does not have a canteen in school but teachers ensure children get healthy food to school.

“All class teachers ensure that children get home-cooked food for lunch. We tell parents about the importance of healthy food for children. In the primary section, children get a short break to eat a fruit. They either have to bring a fruit or dry fruits which they share with their classmates. This practice ensures that children eat and share too,” said Tanuja Bhat, principal of New Horizon School.

FDA officials ensure that schools pay attention to what students eat on campus.

“We have been regularly following up with schools, guiding them and also providing them with nutritionists so that they can revise the menu accordingly. Many schools ensured that they implement these at the earliest whereas college canteens were sceptical. But, we suggested healthy options that would go well for youngsters,” said Shivaji Desai, joint commissioner, FDA.

Students are happy with the options in college canteens but also want junk at times.

“We do crave for fried food and cheesy pastas. But there are many options such as a bowl of soup, which is filling,” said Ketan Srivastava, student of Sanpada College of Commerce and Technology at Sanpada.

FDA conducted a workshop in July directing the educational institutions to form a committee and chalk out a healthy menu as per its guidelines.

“Institutes have to ensure they implement it by December. After that, we will conduct surprise checks and take action if the guidelines are not being followed,” said Dr Pallavi Darade, commissioner, FDA.

As per the FDA guidelines, junk food such as pizza, burger and chips should be avoided or given rarely. Children should eat lentils, cereals, fruits and vegetables.

A list of 50 dishes has been provided by the FDA based on their guidelines so that the schools and colleges get an idea about healthy options.

top news
Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress to stake claim by weekend
Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress to stake claim by weekend
Strike in Valley, day after Amit Shah’s normalcy remark
Strike in Valley, day after Amit Shah’s normalcy remark
Priyanka Gandhi’s one-line answer to withdrawal of Gandhis’ SPG cover
Priyanka Gandhi’s one-line answer to withdrawal of Gandhis’ SPG cover
Shiv Sena preps for oath ceremony with plan to sequester MLAs in Rajasthan
Shiv Sena preps for oath ceremony with plan to sequester MLAs in Rajasthan
Amit Shah stings Congress over Ayodhya, says it tried to stall case in court
Amit Shah stings Congress over Ayodhya, says it tried to stall case in court
‘Why is Pant retained?’: Fans slam Samson’s omission from India squad
‘Why is Pant retained?’: Fans slam Samson’s omission from India squad
Chaayos’ face recognition system gets caught in the privacy storm
Chaayos’ face recognition system gets caught in the privacy storm
Union minister reacts to protests against Muslim Sanskrit prof at BHU
Union minister reacts to protests against Muslim Sanskrit prof at BHU
trending topics
Suhana KhanHTLS 2019Adithya VarmaDelhi Court Admit CardXiaomi Mi Band 3iAmit ShahMouni RoyMi Band 3i vs Mi Band 3

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News