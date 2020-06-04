Kalyan: 77 out of 112 uprooted trees cleared amid heavy rains

mumbai

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 14:27 IST

Out of the 112 trees that were uprooted in Kalyan-Dombivli till today morning, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) fire department has managed to clear 77 of them. The city received 55mm rainfall between from 7pm last evening till 7am this morning

After several incidents of trees falling on electric wires and poles, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) initiated the pruning of trees in several parts of Kalyan Dombivli since Thursday morning.

“Trees falling on electric wires and poles lead to disruption in electricity supply on Wednesday. We are pruning trees to ensure their branches don’t fall electric wires,” said an officer of Msedcl, who did not wish to named.