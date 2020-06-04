e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Kalyan: 77 out of 112 uprooted trees cleared amid heavy rains

Kalyan: 77 out of 112 uprooted trees cleared amid heavy rains

Followed by several tree fall incidents on electric wires and poles , the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) initiated with pruning of the trees in several parts of Kalyan Dombivli since Thursday morning.

mumbai Updated: Jun 04, 2020 14:27 IST
Sajana Nambiar| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Sajana Nambiar| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, Kalyan
The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) fire department managed to clear 77 out of 112 uprooted trees.
The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) fire department managed to clear 77 out of 112 uprooted trees. (PTI Photo. Representative image)
         

Out of the 112 trees that were uprooted in Kalyan-Dombivli till today morning, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) fire department has managed to clear 77 of them. The city received 55mm rainfall between from 7pm last evening till 7am this morning

After several incidents of trees falling on electric wires and poles, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) initiated the pruning of trees in several parts of Kalyan Dombivli since Thursday morning.

“Trees falling on electric wires and poles lead to disruption in electricity supply on Wednesday. We are pruning trees to ensure their branches don’t fall electric wires,” said an officer of Msedcl, who did not wish to named.

After Kashmir, Mission Kabul is on terror groups Jaish, Lashkar radar
‘So sorry’: US envoy to India apologises over desecration of Gandhi statue
LIVE: Days after Arunachal was declared coronavirus-free, 37 test positive in state
Will leave no stone unturned...: Javadekar on killing of pregnant elephant
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in East’: Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi
Two Congress MLAs from Gujarat resign ahead of Rajya Sabha polls
How German auto stimulus powers electric cars, may penalise SUVs
Watch: Australian PM Morrison speaks on ‘famous Modi hug’, samosas & khichdi
