Home / Mumbai News / Kasturba Hospital discharges its 100th Covid-19 patient

Kasturba Hospital discharges its 100th Covid-19 patient

mumbai Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:07 IST
HT Correspondent
Kasturba Hospital discharged its 100th Covid-19 patient on Wednesday, according to the information shared by the civic health department.

A total of 102 Covid-19 patients from Kasturba Hospital and from peripheral civic hospitals such as Trauma hospital, Jogeshwari have recovered and been discharged. Of these, 45 were women and 57 were men; 14 senior citizens and eight were children below 10 years.

The BMC tweeted, “Kasturba’s century against Corona! Kasturba discharged its 100th Covid-19 positive patient today - a milestone we’re all so proud of! But we’re not done yet. We are committed to keep going on and on.”

