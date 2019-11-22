KEM mishap: Prince’s condition ‘very critical’, next 48 hrs crucial

mumbai

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 00:41 IST

The condition of two-month-old Prince Rajbhar, who suffered burns in an accident at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, deteriorated to ‘very critical’ on Thursday, said doctors. The next 48 hours would be vital for the infant.

On Thursday, doctors noticed blood in the endotracheal tube, which is placed through the mouth into the windpipe (to help patients breathe). This could indicate internal bleeding. “The child has been on three cardiac drugs to maintain blood pressure. He requires high ventilator settings to maintain oxygen saturation up to 95%. His breathing is not good,” said Dr Hemant Deshmukh, dean, KEM Hospital.

On Wednesday, pneumonia patches were found in Prince’s lungs and doctors performed a minor procedure to create a new channel in his thigh. “It would be wrong to say that the child is recovering. His vitals are falling and rising,” said Dr Mukesh Agarwal, head of the paediatric department.

Prince has been on a ventilator for almost 20 days. Originally admitted to KEM Hospital to treat a congenital heart condition and pneumonia, Prince suffered burns on his left side after there was a fire caused by a short-circuit in the paediatric intensive care unit on November 7. On November 11, doctors had to amputate his left forearm.

The case turned the spotlight on the absence of a policy of compensation in civic-run hospitals. Following pressure from corporators, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which runs KEM Hospital, agreed to the corporators’ demand and sanctioned ₹10 lakh compensation to the Rajbhar family. While ₹5 lakh would be given to the Rajbhars immediately, the remainder would be deposited in Prince’s account to be claimed once he turns 18.

On Thursday, Pannelal Rajbhar told HT, “No official has informed me about the rise in compensation amount. I am not in a state of mind to ask anyone about it.”