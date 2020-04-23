Lockdown: 370 booked, most for not wearing masks in containment zones

mumbai

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 21:04 IST

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday lodged 164 FIRs against 370 people and arrested 221 people for violating lockdown orders. A majority of the accused are from central and western region, the worst-hit areas in the city.

With 59 of the total 164 FIRs being for not wearing masks, the police seemed to have shifted their focus from people gathering in one place to people not wearing masks. On Wednesday, 51 cases were registered for gathering in one place, 35 for unnecessary use of vehicles while the remaining were against shops operating without being counted as essential services.

Of the total cases, 62 were registered in central region (Byculla to Ghatkopar and Wadala TT, Mumbai Central to Mahim) followed by 61 in western suburbs (Bandra to Jogeshwari). Only 18 FIRs were lodged in north region (Goregaon to Dahisar), 14 in south Mumbai and just nine in eastern suburbs.

Since the lockdown, the Mumbai Police lodged 4,812 FIRs against 9,373 people and arrested 5,912. Of these cases, 3,369 are for gathering in one place.

74 cops positive across state so far, 5 recovered

The Maharashtra Police said a total of 74 police personnel, 12 officer and 62 men, tested positive for till date, of whom five have recovered.

Union minister’s security personnel tests positive

A police constable posted with the protection and security branch, who working as the driver in one of the convoy vehicles of Union minister Ramdas Athavwale, has tested positive. After the news came to light, three other cops who came in touch with him have been quarantined.

According to police, the constable was not reporting to duty for the past 10 days as he was not feeling well. He recently got tested and was found to be positive for Covid-19. He has been shifted to a hospital in Panvel.

65,948 cases filed, 14.43K held across state

Till Thursday morning a total of 65,948 FIRs were registered and 14,434 people arrested. A total of 45,824 vehicles have been seized and ₹2.50 crores seized. Around 599 people have been booked for violating quarantine rules while 477 have been arrested for assaulting or obstructing police personnel from discharging duties. A total of 75,666 calls regarding Covid-19 issues have been received on police helpline 100 from across the state.