Magnetic Maharashtra: Railways to set up metro coach factory at Latur

The Indian Railways on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Maharashtra government to set up a coach factory in Latur with an investment of Rs600 crore.

The railways will be manufacturing Metro coaches with a potential of exporting them to the other countries and generation of 15,000 direct jobs in backward region of Marathwada.

The railways plan to extend the investment to Rs2,000 crore in the future, with an aim to bring prosperity in the backward districts of Latur, Osmanabad, Nanded in Marathwada.

The authorities will soon acquire the land required for the construction of a coach factory in Latur, as the state government has announced to hand over the land within a week. This was announced by the union railway minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday, while signing the MOU during the valedictory session of the Magnetic Maharashtra at Bandra-Kurla Complex on Tuesday.

The first phase will require an area of 150 hectares. The central railway, in the release, said the state shall provide land at concessional rates, facilitate rail connectivity including land required for it, concession on local taxes on water, electricity and GST, help in providing road connectivity and facilitate speedy clearances of all statutory requirements.

“The quadrapling of railway investment in Maharashtra is the largest and has not been seen in 70 years. The decision of setting up a coach factory in Latur was taken on January 31 and within a few days the land will be handed over to the railways for construction. This shows the speed, the commitment and the concern for the people in Marathwada. The coaches built in the factory will not only be supplied for the metro in the country but also to the other countries,” said Piyush Goyal.

“This is for the first time in the history that this type of investment has been initiated for the backward region of Marathwada. This will change the fate of Lature and the neighbouring districts of Osmanabad and Beed too. The coach factory project in Latur will provide direct employment to 15,000 people and indirect employment will be three times more,” said CM Devendra Fadnavis.