e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Maha polls: After Aaditya Thackeray, tickets for other Sena leaders’ sons?

mumbai Updated: Sep 30, 2019 00:19 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
Hindustantimes
         

With Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya set to make his election debut, sons of some other Sena leaders, too, may get tickets.

While Aaditya may contest from the Worli segment, the party is exploring the option of fielding younger candidates in some areas, if they have a chance of winning. The decision is based on the data that states 72% of voters in Mumbai and 67% in Maharashtra are under the age of 42. Party functionaries said Aaditya has interacted with several younger leaders from the Sena and Yuva Sena during his Jan Ashirwad Yatra and is keen on giving tickets to fresh faces.

Yogesh, son of Sena leader and state environment minister Ramdas Kadam, got a ticket from Dapoli in Ratnagiri. He got Thackeray’s go-ahead on Sunday . “I was hopeful for a ticket. It will be a great opportunity to work with Aadityaji,” said Yogesh Kadam, who was one of the aspiring candidates who participated in the interview process held at Shiv Sena Bhavan between September 13 and September 20.

Another name doing the rounds is Amol Kirtikar, son of Mumbai MP Gajanan Kirtikar. Yogesh and Amol are both Yuva Sena functionaries, which is headed by Aaditya. Kirtikar, who contested from Kandivli East in 2014, said, “I am hopeful, but let us see what the party chief decides.”

“There are several people in the reckoning who are not a part of the Yuva Sena. District president of Parbhani Vishal Kadam and district president of Kalyan Deepesh Mhatre could also be considered,” a functionary said.

The Sena conducted interviews for aspiring candidates earlier this month, and got many applicants from rural areas, including district presidents of the party and zilla parishad members, who are under 40 years of age. “Aadityaji is a youth leader. He has been toiling hard and making inroads in Maharashtra, so some youngsters could be given tickets,” said Manisha Kayande, Sena spokesperson.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 00:19 IST

top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 21:52 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Sep 30, 2019 22:07 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News