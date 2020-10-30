Maharashtra government and Railways look at options to prevent overcrowding in Mumbai trains, encourage staggered workplace timings

mumbai

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 00:18 IST

In response to the state government’s proposal to the Railways, to resume local train services for all, Central (CR) and Western Railways (WR) have raised concerns of overcrowding. However, the state on Thursday said these concerns are unwarranted as guidelines are in place to restrict the number of commuters.

The state government on Wednesday had proposed resuming regular local train services for all citizens, but with stipulated time slots. Those with valid passes and tickets should be allowed to travel in the day’s first service up to 7.30am; then between 11am and 4.30pm; and finally, between 8pm and the last train of the day. The state also suggested increasing suburban local train services for women to an hourly frequency to incentivise travelling during non-peak hours.

On Wednesday, CR and WR both sent letters to the state, raising concerns about overcrowding. Aslam Shaikh, guardian minister of Mumbai city, said, “The letter by the Railways is in response to the one we sent to them for opening up railway services to all. Chief secretary will hold a joint meeting with the Railways in response to the queries raised. We are positive about the dialogue and expect Railways to start operations for all at the earliest.”

In its letter, WR suggested capping daily passengers to 9.6 lakh and wrote, “Even if we start all 1,367 local train services, we can transport a maximum of 9.6 lakh passengers daily, which is much less than the 35 lakh passengers who were travelling in the pre-Covid regime.”

CR has told the state it can transport 12.4 lakh passengers daily if all 1,774 of its local train services resume. Approximately 45 lakh passengers travelled daily by CR prior to the lockdown. “Hence, the state government needs to take a call for means of transportation for the balance 33 lakh passengers,” states CR’s letter.

WR also asked the state to introduce a mobile application to ensure passengers are segregated and social distancing is maintained on trains.

An official from Mantralaya said the concerns raised by CR and WR are unwarranted. “We have allowed only 30% of employees in private sectors, which has reduced commuters by 20 lakh. Another 20 lakh have been reduced owing to closure of schools and colleges. If the Railways operate at their full strength of all 3,100 services, there will be no question of crowding during peak hours,” said the official.

Passenger associations expressed doubts about the practicality of staggered train timings as proposed by the state. “The timings mentioned by the state are not correct for regular office goers. The offices should also agree on staggered timings. The Railways and state government should reconsider the stipulated timings,” said Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.

The state official said the government expected private offices to introduce changes in their timings to complement the proposed timings of train services. “If the Railways are operating at their full strength, there shouldn’t be any problem in encouraging commercial establishments to go for changes in office hours,” said the official, who said the state is in the process of developing an app to facilitate staggered travel.

Rajiv Podar, president, Indian Merchant Chamber and Industry, said, “The last seven months lockdown has made work from home a reality and many businesses will continue the same partially at least. That itself will reduce the load of passenger traffic. Staggering office timing is also difficult to monitor and control.”