Maharashtra housing body to pay man Rs 1.6 lakh for 12-year delay in handing over flat

The District Consumer Redressal Forum has asked the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) to pay ₹1.60 lakh along with interest as compensation for delay in handing over possession of a flat that was allotted to the complainant in 2007.

The forum held Mhada guilty of deficiency in services on the complaint filed by Mohammed Rafi Nabilal Sarnobat, a resident of Mankhurd. The forum asked Mhada to pay ₹1.50 lakh as compensation to the complainant within 45 days with 8% interest. Mhada was also asked to pay ₹10,000 to Sarnobat towards legal expenses. Meanwhile, Sarnobat was asked to pay ₹28,100 to Mhada with interest within 45 days, which Mhada had asked him to pay for possession of the flat.

Sarnobat submitted that he had won a house in a Mhada lucky draw. He submitted that in July 2007, Mhada sent him a demand notice for payment of the amount of the house, which was ₹4.15 lakh. Sarnobat paid ₹65,000 and submitted he would pay the remaining balance through housing loan. He also obtained a NOC from Mhada. Sarnobat said he paid the entire amount by August 2007. He then asked for possession of the flat. However, Sarnobat alleged Mhada, in return, asked him to pay ₹28,100. Sarnobat said he approached Mhada to deposit the money, but the officers did not accept it. He finally approached the forum. Mhada said possession was not handed over since Sarnobat had not paid the money demanded from him. But the forum held Mhada had behaved inappropriately.

