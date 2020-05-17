e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 17, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra records new high of 2,347 Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 33,000

Maharashtra records new high of 2,347 Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 33,000

On Sunday, 600 patients were discharged from hospitals boosting the number of those recovered to 7,688 so far. The official said Maharashtra now has a total of 24,161 active cases.

mumbai Updated: May 17, 2020 22:16 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sabir Hussain
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Maharashtra’s tally is now more than a third of the country total of Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra’s tally is now more than a third of the country total of Covid-19 cases.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

Maharashtra recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,347 Covid-19 cases on Sunday to take the state’s tally to 33,053 while 63 more casualties took the death toll in the pandemic to 1,198, a health official said.

Maharashtra’s tally is now more than a third of the country total of Covid-19 cases.

On Sunday, 600 patients were discharged from hospitals boosting the number of those recovered to 7,688 so far. The official said Maharashtra now has a total of 24,161 active cases.

Mumbai recorded 1,571 of Maharashtra’s new cases and 38 of the 63 casualties. The total number of cases in the city is now 19,967, including 5,012 recovered/discharged and 734 deaths, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in its health bulletin.

Maharashtra continues to be the state hit most by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Thane division, which consists of Mumbai city, has reported 25,130 cases and 811 deaths.

As Covid-19 cases continued to soar, the state government extended the ongoing curbs until May 31, hours before the Centre announced the extension of the national lockdown for the same duration.

The decision by the Maharashtra government was largely expected as it grapples with the pandemic.

Officials said the government will release a plan for the state for the fourth phase of the lockdown.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In