Maharashtra records new high of 2,347 Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 33,000

Updated: May 17, 2020 22:16 IST

Maharashtra recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,347 Covid-19 cases on Sunday to take the state’s tally to 33,053 while 63 more casualties took the death toll in the pandemic to 1,198, a health official said.

Maharashtra’s tally is now more than a third of the country total of Covid-19 cases.

On Sunday, 600 patients were discharged from hospitals boosting the number of those recovered to 7,688 so far. The official said Maharashtra now has a total of 24,161 active cases.

Mumbai recorded 1,571 of Maharashtra’s new cases and 38 of the 63 casualties. The total number of cases in the city is now 19,967, including 5,012 recovered/discharged and 734 deaths, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in its health bulletin.

Maharashtra continues to be the state hit most by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Thane division, which consists of Mumbai city, has reported 25,130 cases and 811 deaths.

As Covid-19 cases continued to soar, the state government extended the ongoing curbs until May 31, hours before the Centre announced the extension of the national lockdown for the same duration.

The decision by the Maharashtra government was largely expected as it grapples with the pandemic.

Officials said the government will release a plan for the state for the fourth phase of the lockdown.