Maharashtra to get ‘our alliance’s CM’: Shiv Sena strikes conciliatory tone

The Shiv Sena softened its stance on staking claim to the chief minister’s post if it comes back to power – in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – after the Maharashtra Assembly elections later this year.

The Sena on Tuesday said the person occupying CM’s post will be the “alliance’s chief minister” and not from Sena or BJP. Earlier, Sena leaders had said that the top post would be with their party. “The chief minister will be of Shiv Sena and BJP... Whatever has been decided between BJP national president Amit Shah and us will be implemented. Till then BJP and Sena workers should continue to say the ‘CM will be ours’…” said an editorial in Saamana, the Sena’s mouthpiece.

Sena MP and Saamana’s executive editor Sanjay Raut reiterated that both parties are in “we mode”. He said the decision on the chief minister’s post has been taken in a meeting between Shah and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, and it will be made public at the right time.

Meanwhile, state finance minister and senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar welcomed the term “alliance’s chief minister”. “The chief minister will be from the alliance. Devendraji, Uddhavji and Amit bhai will decide,” said Mungantiwar.

Fadnavis and Thackeray had jointly addressed legislators from both parties last month, and had issued a diktat asking them to refrain from making statements on the alliance — especially about sharing the chief minister’s post.

