Major fire breaks out in scrap godown in Mumbai’s Asalpha area; no casualties reported

A huge fire broke out in a scrap godown in Ghatkopar’s Asalpha area late on Friday night, and had not been doused by Saturday afternoon.No injuries have been reported so far.

Eight fire engines and six jumbo water tankers are on the spot fighting the blaze.

“We received the call about the fire around 11.50 pm. The fire is under control, but it has not yet been doused,” said a senior fire official, who did not wish to be named. “The fire is confined to the ground plus one structure, which has several manufacturing units.”

An official from the civic body’s disaster management cell said the godown was full of scrap materials that caught fire easily, because of which it is taking longer to douse it.

The fire broke out near Sheetal Apartments on Khairani Road. Fire officials on the spot are confident that nobody is trapped in the blaze. “We suspecting that a short circuit started the fire, but the cause can be ascertained only after the final report,” the fire official said.