Make sincere efforts: Bombay HC slams CBI, SIT over delay in probe

The Bombay high court (HC) came down heavily on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the special investigation team (SIT) for delaying the investigation into the murders of activists Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare.

The HC said on Thursday that the CBI and Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department (CID) should make “sincere efforts” to trace the accused and directed that CBI and SIT give an undertaking by December 14 on when the investigation will conclude.

“The world is watching how India is putting efforts to implement the constitutional values and ideals enshrined in the constitution,” said justice SC Dharmadhikari.

The division bench of justices SC Dharmadhikari and Bharati Dangre were reading a confidential progress report, submitted by the CBI through additional solicitor general Anil Singh.

The report on the investigation into the murders of Dabholkar and Pansare stated that the CBI was awaiting approval from the state government to prosecute some persons arrested in connection with the murders under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Advocate Ashok Mundargi, appearing for SIT, informed the court that they had custody of Amol Kale, allegedly the mastermind of journalist Gauri Lankesh’s murder. Mundargi said the investigation would take another seven to eight days to be completed. However, the court was not satisfied with this progress report.

“What are the steps taken to trace other accused persons?

You must make more sincere efforts to trace other accused persons. You have dedicated teams to investigate both the cases and therefore, more is expected out of you,” the bench said.

The court has asked the CBI and SIT to give an undertaking after consulting all other agencies on how soon the investigation may be completed. The undertaking should be submitted in court by December 14. “The prosecution should impress upon the higher authorities that this court is monitoring the investigations presently and has expressed its anxiety that it should be brought to a closure soon,” said justice SC Dharmadhikari.

Dabholkar and Pansare were both shot dead in 2013 and 2015 respectively.

(with PTI inputs)

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 00:56 IST