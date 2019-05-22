Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Cakewalk For Ray

It has been described as a no-holds-barred account of her life, one in which actress, model and cancer-survivor Lisa Ray talks about her struggles with food, cancer, her trysts with Bombay and Bollywood in the 1990s, and her search for love and peace. And this week, when her memoir ‘Close To The Bone’ was released, what better way to celebrate than her family – which includes husband Jason Diehl and twin daughters – bringing her a cake emblazoned with the book’s cover. “My heart is bursting,” said the delighted, first-time author, who, in recent interviews shared that though she considered herself an “accidental actress” (she‘d been discovered and courted by Bollywood at the tender age of 16!) it was always her dream to be a writer. Today, with sound health, a flourishing career, a lovely family and her first book on the anvil, she is counting her blessings. That’s what’s meant by having your cake and eating it too.

High Steppin’ On The Riviera

Rewant Ruia and Adar Poonawalla on The Riviera.

It’s summer time. And where else will India’s high-rollers be, but on the Riviera, especially now that the Cannes Film festival is underway? And so, along with our claque of glamazon Bollywood actresses (whose sole agenda for attending the prestigious film event seems to be to win the prize for wearing the longest trail), news comes in that city jet-setters like Natasha and Adar Poonawalla were aboard their yacht, docked in the Côte d’Azur on a summer break . And while there were many from the international jet-set who dropped in to party with the high-steppin’ couple, many of their friends from Mumbai, including Essar group scion Rewant Ruia and nightclub owner turned restaurateur Rishi Acharya, whose Soi 69 seems to have carved a niche for itself amongst the Cumbala and Malabar Hill crowd, were also spotted on it. Meanwhile, other friends of the couple like Roohi and Chetan Jaikishan were in America attending the graduation of their son Amaan Jaikishan from Bryant University.

True Lies

If you think you have problems and can’t cope with them, think of the plight of sundry garden variety socialites and the troubles they’ve got to deal with now that it’s summer time, and the cricket world cup extravaganza in London urgently beckons to them at the end of the month. “Too many decisions have to be made,” moaned the OTSHF, as her maid gently dabbed her temples with a handkerchief dipped in Hermès Caleche. “When to book flights? I mean, how will we know when it’s high season for India, and when the most parties will be held?” she wailed. “Surely, that will depend on the way our boys fare in the matches na? And, how long to stay on in London? Will they reach the finals?”

Of course, to add to the problems of the well-heeled and London-bound is the issue of how to lay their hands on free passes for the matches. “The route for landing a pass is a well-known one,” said the OTSHF, a veteran of such things. “At the top of the heap you book your own Marquee and invite your lucky friends to watch, while feasting on champagne and canapés. This, of course, places you right on top of the heap,” she announced. “The second route is getting invited to be a guest at the Marque, which is nice, but of course, not quite the same thing as having your own box as is getting an invitation from the British High Commission or even one of the main sponsors. And the third...” the OTSHF shuddered dramatically, “…the third is of course failing to get invited, which means you have to buy a ticket,” she said. “But as these are fast selling out and the black market rate for one is said to have gone up to ₹8 lakh, it‘s a big decision!”

But of course, this figure is not going to deter those who are determined to spend the silly season in London.

“Lunches at Anabel’s, drinks at the Arts Club, dinner at Nobu’s,” trilled the OTSHF, adding, “In a few weeks, the action will shift to London and it will be game set and match!”

Head’s Up

Chinmai Sharma

He may have been a head honcho at one of the country’s leading luxury conglomerates, but that doesn’t stop Taj Group’s erstwhile chief revenue officer Chinmai Sharma from appreciating life’s little pleasures. This week, when the dapper executive, who lives in Dallas Texas now, found himself in a Mumbai barber shop, he captured the unique experience with a parody of the iconic American Express advertising campaign that has captured public imagination. It read:

“Haircut: $3

Shave: $2

Head Massage with a buzz: $2.50

Discussion on Indian politics, cricket and Donald Trump: Priceless!”

What’s more, we can bet the ‘champi’ was to die for.

First Published: May 22, 2019 00:06 IST