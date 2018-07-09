Malavika’s Mumbaistan: On point and Off-White

Come to think of it, they’re both dark horses, who re-wrote the rules and ended up ultimately owning the worlds they’d stormed into. Which is why, when Amitabh Bachchan was spotted, earlier this week, wearing the hip street-wear brand known as ‘Off-White’ on his daily visit to the gym, its creator, the phenomenally successful fashion designer Virgil Abloh (named this year by Time Magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world), was kicked enough to upload an image of the world’s most famous actor sporting his label. Abloh is no stranger to fame of course! The son of Ghanaian immigrant parents in America, he had launched the iconic ‘Off-White’ in 2013, with support from Kanye West; and is now artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s men’s wear collection since March 2018 — widely credited as being ‘the first person of African descent to lead the brand’s menswear line as well as one of the few black designers at the helm of a major French fashion house.’ His appointment has been seen as a revolutionary move by the luxury brand to embrace a younger, hipper street cred and a youthful and accessible fashion ideology. As for Bachchan, what can one say? The fact that he‘s au courant with one of the hippest youth fashion brands at 75 and wears it for his daily, early morning gym work out is ‘nuff said already!

ENTER, MRS P?

(LtoR) Natasha Poonawalla at MET Gala 2018; Poonawalla at Lake Como.

For several years now, many after-dinner conversations in the rarefied drawing rooms of Mumbai, have veered to the subject of, “Who is this generation’s Parmeshwar Godrej? Who has the potential to inherit her mantle? Who could step into her Manolo Blahniks?” After all, the late philanthropist, hostess with the mostest and society diva, was widely seen to have it all: drop-dead sartorial style, many fabulous homes, a flair for international jet-setting and legendary hospitality; and the backing of substantial family wealth to support her dreams.

This week, a possible answer to the question that has engaged glossy magazine editors, society-watchers and socialites alike, suggested itself: This generation’s Parmeshwar Godrej could well be Natasha Poonawalla. Because, with the passing of each day, the lissom wife of billionaire Adar Poonawalla appears to consolidate further her position as India’s penultimate society diva. Be it her making her presence felt at this year’s MET Gala, in a bespoke Dolce and Gabbana gown, or hosting elegant soirees at her Mumbai townhouse, replete with wall-to-wall European masterpieces, Poonawalla gives every indication that she’s not only got the looks, the flair and the interest, but also the big bucks, to walk in the fabulous Mrs G’s footsteps! After all, this kind of stratospheric jet-setting doesn’t come cheap. This weekend, along with Iman Allana Poonawalla, was the only other Indian client invited to Dolce and Gabanna’s high-end fashion show at Lake Como. The celebrations are said to have begun with high-priced jewellery pieces displayed on a boat, which toured the lake with a Pirates of the Caribbean theme. In this picture, Poonawalla is seen with Guilherme Siqueira, the global brand ambassador of D&G and alleged partner of Domenico Dolce and a friend, looking like a million bucks. Incidentally, like Parmeshwar, Natasha also happens to be a Punjabi head-turner married into substantial Parsi wealth. History repeating itself?

TRUE LIES

‘Woh Ayegi ki Nahin?’ Apparently, this was the question at the top of many-a-businessman’s minds, at the high-profile dazzling party held in the city last week, which saw the country’s richest and most famous, gather. For the uninitiated, the ‘Woh’ in question happened to be a famous banker, whose name had been recently under a cloud, for alleged misdemeanours. Celebrated until recently as one of the country’s most respected financial leaders, many at the gathering were said to have wondered if she would be present at this most important occasion for the community. “Under usual circumstances, her presence at such an event would have been a given,” says a source present at the occasion. “But of course, these were not normal circumstances, as far as she was concerned.” Would she make an appearance nevertheless and face public scrutiny? In the end, we are informed, the lady had shown up, and what’s more, she was observed to have displayed her usual poise and composure. “In fact, if one had not been aware of the stories, one would not have suspected there was any issue, going by her demeanour,” the source said.

Indeed!

POORNA WEDS NAMIT

Poorna Patel (second from right) and Namit Soni (centre) with Manish Malhotra and their friends.

The celebrations have begun in full swing for Varsha and Praful Patel’s pretty daughter Poorna Patel’s wedding to Namit Soni. This weekend, designer to the stars, Manish Malhotra, along with a host of other movers and shakers flew down to Bali for a pre-wedding party. As reported on these pages, the high-profile wedding will take place in Mumbai, at the end of this month, making it the third high-profile celebration to be held in the city after the Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja and Shloka Mehta-Akash Ambani festivities.

Is the destination wedding most definitely a thing of the past then?