Man, son arrested for forging ration card to get govt ID cards

mumbai

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:46 IST

Bandra police have arrested a father-son duo for allegedly forging a ration card and cheating several government departments by using the card to procure many other government-issued identity cards.

Three other members of the family are still wanted in the case. The arrested accused have been identified as Bansi Betwala, 60, and his son Suraj Betwala, 29. They were arrested on Wednesday and have been remanded in police custody till September 24.

According to the Bandra police, the complainant, who does not wish to be identified, lodged an FIR with them in July alleging that the arrested accused had encroached on a property in Santosh Nagar, a housing society in Bandra (West).

As per the FIR, the open land where the illegal structure was built by the accused family belongs to the BMC. The complainant said, “I filed RTI applications and found out the accused family forged their ration card in order to show their encroached property existed on the BMC land prior to 1999 but in reality, it was constructed after the 2000.”

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 23:46 IST