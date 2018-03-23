Man stabs his 18-year-old friend 54 times for ‘speaking only in English’

A 21-year-old man allegedly killed his 18-year-old friend on Thursday by slitting his throat and stabbing him 54 times. Reason: The friend would allegedly speak to him only in English in an attempt to belittle him for being uneducated.

The accused, Mohammed Amir Abdul Wahid Rahin, then walked into Shahu Nagar police station and confessed he had killed his friend, Mohammed Afroz Alam Shaikh.

Shahu Nagar police said Rahin walked into the station around 1am and confessed, after which he took them to an isolated spot near Raheja bridge in Mahim where Shaikh’s body was found.

Rahin told police Shaikh’s constant teasing had angered him, and he had been planning the murder for a week. “But he was waiting for the right time and location,” said DB Thorat, senior police inspector at Shahu Nagar police station.

On Wednesday night, Rahin took Shaikh to Bandra on the pretext of treating him to a drink. Both of them bought beer. After a while, Rahin followed Shaikh into the toilet at the place there were drinking in and slit his throat with a knife.

“When Shaikh fell, Rahin stabbed him 54 times to ensure he was dead,” said Thorat. Shaikh was stabbed in his throat and stomach and was declared brought dead at Sion hospital.

Shaikh’s brother, Firoz Alam Shaikh, said, “Shaikh had come from his native in Madhubani about two years ago and was to appear for his SSC board exams. He filled in the forms, but did not appear for them.”