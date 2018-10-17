Mansi Dixit murder: Cops rule out sexual assault

A day after the body of Mansi Dixit, a 20-year-old model, was found dumped in the mangroves at Malad, the police on Tuesday ruled out sexual assault. Muzzammil Syed, a 19-year-old student arrested in connection with the murder, has been remanded in police custody till October 22.

Dixit, a model, had returned from her native town in Rajasthan on Sunday, said police. Syed too had arrived in the city only a couple of days ago from his native place in Hyderabad. They are checking as to why the two decided to have their first meeting at his home in Al Ohad, in Millat Nagar at Andheri (West). The police will also check their call records to get an idea about their social circle. Dixit’s parents arrived in the city early on Tuesday.

“Syed had hailed a private cab and sought help of the driver to load the suitcase containing her body in the boot of the vehicle. The driver, out of curiosity, asked him why the bag was so heavy,” said an officer.

The accused got down from the cab at the backroad near Mindspace in Malad (West) – a spot he frequently visited. “We received a call on 100 after the cab driver saw the accused get into an auto. Growing suspicious, he alerted us. Syed left the auto a few junctions ahead and then booked another cab,” said Sangramsingh Nishandar, deputy commissioner of police, zone XI.

The CCTV network helped the police identify the vehicles. Within a couple of hours, a police team landed at Syed’s apartment, when he was in the process of destroying evidence, officials said.

The police have seized a wooden stool and a bloodstained bedsheet from his apartment.

Police suspect that the two met either on a dating site or a social media application. A fight between the two may have led to the murder, said sources. “After dumping the body, Syed fled with Dixit’s phone. When her phone was recovered from Syed, we still had no way to contact her friends or family, as it was locked. Luckily, one of the casting agency workers called on her phone and we answered it,” said a police source. “It is difficult to believe what has happened. We had a shoot last week in Karnataka,” said a photographer who accompanied her on the shoot.

