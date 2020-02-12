e-paper
Meet SRA to discuss Bandra slum revamp: HC to principal secy

mumbai Updated: Feb 12, 2020 00:31 IST
Kanchan Chaudhary
Kanchan Chaudhary
The Bombay high court directed the principal secretary of the housing department on Tuesday, to convene a meeting with chief executive officer (CEO) of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) to discuss how the issue of redevelopment of Bharat Nagar slums in Bandra can be resolved.

Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL), whose promoters Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan are facing criminal charges in the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank fraud case, had been appointed as developer for rehabilitation of the 2,602 slum dwellers in Bharat Nagar.

In view of arrest of the father-son duo, SRA has issued notices asking the realty firm to show-cause why it’s appointment as the developer for the slum scheme should not be terminated.

A bench of justices SC Dharmadhikari and RI Chagla was hearing a petition filed by 32 residents of Bharat Nagar in Bandra (East). The petitioners said they had been declared eligible to be rehabilitated under the scheme and had vacated their respective structures between 2006 and 2008. They complained that initially HDIL paid them transit rent, but subsequently stopped. They also alleged that the SRA officials did not take any action despite repeated complaints.

During the hearing, HDIL claimed that though the project has been delayed they will complete it. It’s lawyer maintained that 15% project work has been completed and there was no reason to doubt the firm’s ability. The bench then instructed the principal secretary of the housing department to meet CEO of SRA and resolve the issue.

