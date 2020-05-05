e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 05, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Migrants from Kerala stranded in state demand train, bus services

Migrants from Kerala stranded in state demand train, bus services

mumbai Updated: May 05, 2020 18:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Even as a special train was arranged from Bhiwandi to take migrants from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, back home, the Bombay Kerala Muslim Jamaath has been reaching out to authorities in Maharashtra as well as in Kerala, requesting them to arrange for a bus for migrants from the southern state to head back to their homes.

The association approached state transport minister Anil Parab and PK Kunhalikutty, a Member of Parliament from Kerala, over the issue.

“There are around 500 migrants who have registered with us who have all their documents in place. But no train has been arranged for them. Even if a bus is arranged, these migrants are willing to pay for the transport. The state government should provide them with buses from state transport services,” said Abdul Rehman CH, president, Bombay Kerala Muslim Jamaath.

top news
Mega evacuation of Indians abroad begins Thursday; US passengers to pay Rs 1 lakh
Mega evacuation of Indians abroad begins Thursday; US passengers to pay Rs 1 lakh
LIVE: MHA issues detailed SoPs for movement of Indian nationals stranded abroad
LIVE: MHA issues detailed SoPs for movement of Indian nationals stranded abroad
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
Class 10 board exams over for entire country except for North-East Delhi: HRD Ministry
Class 10 board exams over for entire country except for North-East Delhi: HRD Ministry
Very bad losers: Harbhajan slams Aussie cricketers for 2001 LBW controversy
Very bad losers: Harbhajan slams Aussie cricketers for 2001 LBW controversy
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
Electric vehicles could charge up India’s auto industry post lockdown. Here’s how
Electric vehicles could charge up India’s auto industry post lockdown. Here’s how
‘No proof from US’: WHO calls Trump’s ‘Covid-Wuhan lab link’ claim speculative
‘No proof from US’: WHO calls Trump’s ‘Covid-Wuhan lab link’ claim speculative
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news