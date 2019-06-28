Minister promises push for Vasai-Thane-Kalyan waterway, project may begin in three months

The first phase of the proposed water transport project along the Vasai-Thane-Kalyan route is likely to begin in the next three months.

Mansukh Mandaviya, union minister of state for shipping, on Wednesday assured to clear the budget for pre-investment activity in a meeting with Thane municipal corporation (TMC) chief Sanjeev Jaiswal, Thane MP Rajan Vichare and Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde.

Jaiswal said the minister [Mandaviya] has given a positive response to the fund allocation.

“The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) was to implement the pre-investment activities which will cost ₹128.89 crore. The ministry has assured to clear the budget so work can begin soon,” Jaiswal said.

“We showed willingness to take up implementation of activities and the minister asked us to start work on the first phase in the next three months.”

The JNPT was earlier appointed as the executive body for the first phase, but Jaiswal said the ministry is ready to hand over the work to TMC.

The pre-investment activities will include developing jetties at four places, investing in few initial ferries, starting the land acquisition process, developing roads, parking areas, ticketing shops and wireless system along these four jetties.

The corporation had proposed a water transport project in two phases. The first phase will connect Vasai-Thane-Kalyan, while the second phase will connect Thane to Navi Mumbai and Mumbai.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the first phase was approved last year.

Jaiswal said a meeting to discuss how the project should be implemented will be conducted soon. “The minister has also asked to complete the DPR of the second phase by October or November this year,” he added.

Thane MP Rajan Vichare said, “The minister informed that the entire budget of the water transport project will be given by the central government.”

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 01:10 IST