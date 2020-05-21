e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / MMRDA begins work on another 1,000-bed Covid facility

MMRDA begins work on another 1,000-bed Covid facility

mumbai Updated: May 21, 2020 00:21 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
Hindustantimes
         

Two days after handing over the first phase of the city’s first open-ground isolation and quarantine facility to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Wednesday started works on the second phase of the makeshift Covid-19 hospital at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds.

The new facility will also have 1,000 beds, of which 100 beds will serve as the intensive care unit (ICU), while rest of the 900 beds will have oxygen and non-oxygen facilities, officials said. The work is expected to be completed in another 15-20 days. On Wednesday, authorities started base work and ground-levelling activities for the facility.

Unlike the first phase, the second phase will also treat critical symptomatic patients. “The facility will be constructed a little ahead of the existing phase which was handed over to BMC on Monday,” said an official from MMRDA. Both the structures will not face any issues during the upcoming monsoon, officials said.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had asked MMRDA to assist in setting-up modular and quarantine and isolation facility in order to ramp up the number of beds as part of the city’s preparedness to battle the pandemic. Mumbai alone has over 22,000 cases, the highest in Maharashtra.

The first phase of the facility was built in 15 days. MMRDA plans to build another isolation and quarantine facility in Thane.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In