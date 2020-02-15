e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / MNS workers barge into Borivli slum to identify illegal Bangladeshis

MNS workers barge into Borivli slum to identify illegal Bangladeshis

mumbai Updated: Feb 15, 2020 00:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers, on Thursday, gathered at Kranti Park, Borivali and surrounded the labourers residing in a slum. Party workers branded them as illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and checked their identification documents with the help of police. However, the labourers were found to be the residents of West Bengal.

MNS leader Prasad Kulapkar said, “We found their activities suspicious and hence informed the police. We accompanied the police to check the credentials of these people,” said Kulapkar. However, he added, MNS feels that they have forged documents to obtain the Aadhar card. He said that it was ironical that the contractor did not inform the local police when he brought these people to work in Maharashtra.

Samajwadi Party legislator Rais Shaikh has demanded action against MNS activists. “They want to disrupt communal harmony and immediate action needs to be taken,” said Shaikh.

Similar is the stance of Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant who said that Thackeray is driving the BJP agenda. “No one wants illegal Pakistani and Bangladeshi immigrants, but this is not the way to deal with the matter. It is a clear case of acting on behalf of the BJP and trying to communalize the society,” said Sawant.

The Borivali police have issued a notice to Kupalpar and MNS workers and have warned them against any misadventure. Senior inspector Laxman Dumbre said that strict legal action will be taken if the MNS leaders and workers indulge in branding people as Bangladeshis and create tensions and disharmony in the society.

top news
Ahmedabad preps for 22km Trump-Modi roadshow, 50k people to line up along route
Ahmedabad preps for 22km Trump-Modi roadshow, 50k people to line up along route
Tributes, political barbs mark one year of Pulwama
Tributes, political barbs mark one year of Pulwama
‘Bookie’ Sanjeev Chawla throws a googly, high court sends him to Tihar
‘Bookie’ Sanjeev Chawla throws a googly, high court sends him to Tihar
Govt directs telcos to pay Rs 1.5 lakh crore after Supreme Court rebuke
Govt directs telcos to pay Rs 1.5 lakh crore after Supreme Court rebuke
President Kovind appoints Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi’s CM, 6 other ministers
President Kovind appoints Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi’s CM, 6 other ministers
‘SRK started running around Eden’: Akhtar on his KKR debut
‘SRK started running around Eden’: Akhtar on his KKR debut
EU calls for remaining restrictions in Kashmir to be ‘lifted swiftly’
EU calls for remaining restrictions in Kashmir to be ‘lifted swiftly’
‘He’s here to stay’: Shastri backs young batsman ahead of Tests
‘He’s here to stay’: Shastri backs young batsman ahead of Tests
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News