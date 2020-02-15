MNS workers barge into Borivli slum to identify illegal Bangladeshis

mumbai

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 00:32 IST

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers, on Thursday, gathered at Kranti Park, Borivali and surrounded the labourers residing in a slum. Party workers branded them as illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and checked their identification documents with the help of police. However, the labourers were found to be the residents of West Bengal.

MNS leader Prasad Kulapkar said, “We found their activities suspicious and hence informed the police. We accompanied the police to check the credentials of these people,” said Kulapkar. However, he added, MNS feels that they have forged documents to obtain the Aadhar card. He said that it was ironical that the contractor did not inform the local police when he brought these people to work in Maharashtra.

Samajwadi Party legislator Rais Shaikh has demanded action against MNS activists. “They want to disrupt communal harmony and immediate action needs to be taken,” said Shaikh.

Similar is the stance of Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant who said that Thackeray is driving the BJP agenda. “No one wants illegal Pakistani and Bangladeshi immigrants, but this is not the way to deal with the matter. It is a clear case of acting on behalf of the BJP and trying to communalize the society,” said Sawant.

The Borivali police have issued a notice to Kupalpar and MNS workers and have warned them against any misadventure. Senior inspector Laxman Dumbre said that strict legal action will be taken if the MNS leaders and workers indulge in branding people as Bangladeshis and create tensions and disharmony in the society.