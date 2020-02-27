e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Month after launch, less passengers than expected on AC local train

Month after launch, less passengers than expected on AC local train

mumbai Updated: Feb 27, 2020 00:16 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Hindustantimes
         

With almost a month since the launch of the first air-conditioned (AC) local train on the Thane-Panvel route, the number of commuters boarding the train has been dismal. Despite introducing the service during peak hours, there has been a minimal shift of passengers to the AC train.

Central Railway (CR) introduced its first AC local train on January 30.

The train, between Thane and Panvel stations, has a carrying capacity of 16,512 passengers per day. On Tuesday, only 1,108 passengers boarded the train which is 6.71% of the total capacity. The train takes 1,032 passengers on each trip.

“The number of passengers travelling on the AC train has not increased as we had hoped. There is a minimal increase. The average passengers are just 6% to 7% of the total capacity. Feedback and commuter study is being done and a decision on increasing the numbers will be taken after the summer,” said a senior CR official.

CR approached the railway ministry for permission to introduce a second-class compartment in the AC train, along with changing the fares of the local. It also plans to introduce a new AC service between Thane and Panvel on the weekends.

A single journey ticket of the AC train currently costs ₹185. A weekly pass costs ₹1,130 and a monthly pass is for ₹1,985.

CR is also contemplating introducing AC train services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan railway station.

Earlier, the Western Railway (WR), to popularise the service among passengers, had proposed allowing first-class commuters to board the AC train between 12 and 4pm.

The proposal was not approved by the railway ministry.

top news
IAF airforce relief flight evacuates Indians, foreigners from virus-hit Wuhan
IAF airforce relief flight evacuates Indians, foreigners from virus-hit Wuhan
Northeast Delhi death toll climbs to 27; cops say 106 people arrested
Northeast Delhi death toll climbs to 27; cops say 106 people arrested
Justice S Muralidhar transferred from Delhi High Court, notifies Centre
Justice S Muralidhar transferred from Delhi High Court, notifies Centre
‘Inshallah, there will be complete harmony’: Ajit Doval’s outreach in east Delhi
‘Inshallah, there will be complete harmony’: Ajit Doval’s outreach in east Delhi
From Rajinikanth, a rare attack at Centre over violence in Delhi
From Rajinikanth, a rare attack at Centre over violence in Delhi
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
HC reprimands Delhi cops for inaction over provocative video clips
HC reprimands Delhi cops for inaction over provocative video clips
Delhi violence | Day 4: Death toll crosses 25; cops say over 100 arrested
Delhi violence | Day 4: Death toll crosses 25; cops say over 100 arrested
trending topics
Delhi violenceSonia GandhiDelhi Violence Video ClipShaheen Bagh protestAmitabh BachchanNTA ARPIT 2020 ResultTiger ShroffUPSC 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News