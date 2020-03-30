MSEDCL sets up power line in record time for quarantine facilities

mumbai

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 17:44 IST

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) completed laying 400-metre cable for two buildings in Mulund which are to be used as quarantine facilities by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Officials said the work, which would normally take 10 days, was done in two days. MSEDCL completed laying 167m cable on Sunday and another 233m on Monday. The buildings, Aashirwad and Siddharth Nagar SRA, were identified for quarantine facilities last week. A senior official from \MSEDCL, Bhandup zone, said, “We are working 24/7 to ensure continuous electric supply in the city and state.”