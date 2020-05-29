e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai BJP leaders to stage ‘silent agitation’ against state, BMC over their handling of Covid crisis

Mumbai BJP leaders to stage ‘silent agitation’ against state, BMC over their handling of Covid crisis

mumbai Updated: May 29, 2020 23:50 IST
Sagar Pillai
Sagar Pillai
Hindustantimes
         

Alleging that the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have failed to handle the Covid-19 crisis in the city, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders from Colaba have announced to stage a ‘silent agitation’ outside the civic body headquarters at Fort on Saturday at 11.30am. Rahul Narvekar, BJP legislator from Colaba, will be leading the agitation, along with other legislators from the area.

“It will be a silent agitation until our demands are met. The BMC and the state have failed to address the issues of unavailability of beds in hospitals, inadequate testing and there are inconsistencies in BMC’s testing guidelines. BMC’s helpline 1916 has also been unable to provide hospital beds or ambulances to critical patients,” Narvekar said.

