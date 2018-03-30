Mumbai cop injured while chasing speeding bikers, 9 held

A police constable, who was on night patrol duty, was injured severely while chasing nine youngsters, including four minors who were riding their two-wheelers rashly at Peddar Road on Friday early morning. The constable nabbed two of them.

The other seven were also taken into police custody later.

Five of the arrested accused have been identified as Arslan Shaikh, 22, Shahrukh Agwan, 20, Muktar Vellur, 23, Aqeel Agwan, 23, and Abhishekh Yadav, 18. The identities of the four minors have been withheld by the police.

According to the Gamdevi police, when the constable, Dilip Salunkhe, 30, was patrolling the area on his two-wheeler, at around 9.30pm, he received a wireless message from the control room about a group of bikers who were speeding without helmets. They were moving from the RTI junction to Haji Ali, said the message.

“Salunkhe chased them on his two-wheeler and nabbed two of them. When he tried stopping the others, one of them rammed the vehicle into him, leaving him with injuries on his arms and legs,” said a police officer.

Salunkhe’s partner then called for help from the control room, and Salunkhe was taken to Nair hospital. After receiving preliminary treatment, Salunkhe arrived at the police station and filed a complaint against the youngsters. The others were traced and arrested the same day. The minors were taken to a children’s correction home.