Mumbai cop killed in hit-and-run case

A 45-year-old assistant inspector posted at the Special Branch (SB) II of Mumbai Police died allegedly after a vehicle hit his bike on the Magthane bridge in Borivli (East) on Monday night.

The victim, Shatrugan Rane, 45, was a resident of Thakur complex in Kandivli (East). He suffered several injuries to his chest and legs. Senior police inspector Satish Raorane said, “The accident took place on the bridge. We cannot ascertain exact sequence of events.”

A passing motorist alerted the cops and Rane was rushed to Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivli (West). Zonal DCP Vinay Rathod said, “He was a good officer. We are checking for CCTV cameras nearby and trying to get witnesses.” An FIR has been registered against the unidentified driver under sections 279 and 304 A of the IPC.