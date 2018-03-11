Mumbai man duped of Rs2.5 lakh on promise of ACB job

A Chembur resident was duped to the tune of Rs2.5 lakh by a man who allegedly promised to secure for his son a job in the anti-corruption bureau (ACB).

Jaywant Thombare, a resident of Indira Nagar in Chembur, registered a complaint in this regard against Kamlakar Mandalkar at the RCF police station. Mandalkar, 54, allegedly took the money from February 2017 to May 2017. Jaywant was seeking a government job for his son, Satyajeet.

The police said the accused falsely told Thombare’s family that he would ensure a job for his son with the ACB and had even given them a fake identity card of the ACB. “The accused lives near the complainant. We will arrest him soon,” said Shrikant Desai, senior police inspector, RCF police station.

The complainant smelt a rat when Mandalkar started giving evasive replies whenever they asked him about the job. As he failed to secure a job with the anti-graft body even after a year, Thombare approached the police. The police verified the details and filed a case.

The police are investigating if Mandalkar has duped other persons using similar modus operandi.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document).