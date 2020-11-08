e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai Police arrests man who posed as Army officer to cheat, sexually assault Powai woman

Mumbai Police arrests man who posed as Army officer to cheat, sexually assault Powai woman

mumbai Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 01:07 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
         

Powai police on Friday arrested a 40-year-old man on charges of rape, cheating and impersonation. The case was registered on Tuesday after police received a written complaint from a 29-year-old woman claiming the accused posed as an officer of the Indian Army and sexually assaulted her after making fake promises to marry her.

According to the survivor’s statement, she met the accused Karan Shetty on a social media site, and they became friends. The accused allegedly told her that he was an Army officer. He promised to marry her and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

The accused also took over ₹13 lakh from the complainant for various reasons. Recently, the survivor discovered that Shetty is not in the Army, after which she approached the police and lodged a complaint against him.

“Following her complaint, we registered a case under sections 376 (punishment for rape), 413 (habitually dealing in stolen property), 420 (cheating), 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Shetty and arrested him,” said an officer from Powai police station.

top news
Sonia Gandhi congratulates Biden, admires Harris’ unwavering courage
Sonia Gandhi congratulates Biden, admires Harris’ unwavering courage
Record spike of 7,745 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi, death toll rises to 6,989
Record spike of 7,745 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi, death toll rises to 6,989
Bihar polls: People will send message that jobs, inflation key issues, says P Chidambaram
Bihar polls: People will send message that jobs, inflation key issues, says P Chidambaram
Stoinis, Dhawan steer Delhi Capitals into first IPL final
Stoinis, Dhawan steer Delhi Capitals into first IPL final
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
Congress still part of Gupkar Alliance, will fight DDC elections ‘together’: Farooq Abdullah
Congress still part of Gupkar Alliance, will fight DDC elections ‘together’: Farooq Abdullah
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Covid update: Biden picks Indian-American Murthy; Nepal thanks India
Covid update: Biden picks Indian-American Murthy; Nepal thanks India
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In