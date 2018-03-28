Mumbai police rescue four boys who fled to Haryana owing to ‘exams’

The Oshiwara police swung into action after they received a message complaining that four minor boys from Jogeshwari (West) went missing on Saturday.

On Monday, the boys were traced to Faridabad in Haryana from where they will be brought back to city.

The four live at Adarsh Nagar in Jogeshwari (west). Three of them are aged 14 years, while the fourth one is 12 years old.

On Saturday night, they left their homes with mobile phones and some cash without informing their parents. The police suspect the annual exam, which is to start from April, is the reason behind their decision.

The four took a local train from Jogeshwari railway station to Borivli. From there, they boarded the Firozpur Janta Express and reached Faridabad

The Oshiwara police, meanwhile, lodged a kidnapping case under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code as per the Supreme Court guidelines.

After checking CCTV footage, the police learnt the boys indeed boarded the Express train.

On Sunday, one of the minors called up his father from the mobile phone and said that they had left for a trip and will return back in a week.

The police then traced their call and alerted the Faridabad railway police who managed to rescue them on Monday. The boys were handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Haryana.

Senior inspector Subhash Khanvilkar of Oshiwara police station said, “We have sent our team to bring them back. They are in the CWC’s custody.”