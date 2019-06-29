Mumbai Rains LIVE updates: Monsoon rains to lash the city for next 3 days, says IMD
10:31 am IST
46-year-old man electrocuted in Thane
10:28 am IST
Mumbai’s water stock rises, courtesy heavy downpour
10:25 am IST
Matheran, Mumbai, Dahanu register highest rainfall on Saturday morning
10:20 am IST
3 people injured in Mumbai wall collapse
10:14 am IST
Mumbai records its second highest 24-hour June rainfall in a decade
Several areas of Mumbai woke up to heavy downpour on Saturday with the weather department predicting heavy rains for the next three days.
Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures will hover around 24 degree Celsius and 31 degree Celsius with relative humidity at 89 per cent.
According to the Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, so far Mumbai has recorded 404 mm of rains against the average of 493 mm. “The off-shore trough along the West Coast and the cyclonic circulation over east-central Arabian Sea have kept the Monsoon active to vigorous over Mumbai and nearby coastal areas of Konkan region,” the Skymet stated.
Follow live updates here:
46-year-old man electrocuted in Thane
A 46-year-old man was electrocuted to death after the branch of a tree which hit an electric cable fell on him on Saturday. The incident took place near Hanuman temple in Kolbad area of Thane, officials said.
Mumbai’s water stock rises, courtesy heavy downpour
After heavy rainfall in the catchment area, Mumbai’s water stock increased from 4.9% on Friday morning to 5.3% on Saturday morning
Matheran, Mumbai, Dahanu register highest rainfall on Saturday morning
The top six locations to receive highest rain across Maharashtra between 8.30 am on Friday and 8.30 am on Saturday are Matheran which has recorded 347 mm, Mumbai at 234.8 mm, Dahanu at 213 mm, Mahabaleshwar at 195.1 mm, Ratnagiri at 92.7 mm and Alibaug at 79.8 mm, data released by IMD shows.
3 people injured in Mumbai wall collapse
Three people were injured after part of a wall collapsed in Meenatai flower market in Dadar area on Friday. The injured have been admitted to hospital.
Mumbai records its second highest 24-hour June rainfall in a decade
Continuous overnight downpour in the Mumbai suburbs helped the city record its second highest 24-hour rainfall for June in 10 years and highest since 2015.
Over the past 10 years, the highest 24 hour June rain was recorded on June 19, 2015, at 283.4mm while the all-time high June rainfall was on June 10, 1991, at 399mm.