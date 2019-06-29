Mumbai Rains LIVE updates: Monsoon rains to lash the city for next 3 days, says IMD

Several areas of Mumbai woke up to heavy downpour on Saturday with the weather department predicting heavy rains for the next three days.

Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures will hover around 24 degree Celsius and 31 degree Celsius with relative humidity at 89 per cent.

According to the Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, so far Mumbai has recorded 404 mm of rains against the average of 493 mm. “The off-shore trough along the West Coast and the cyclonic circulation over east-central Arabian Sea have kept the Monsoon active to vigorous over Mumbai and nearby coastal areas of Konkan region,” the Skymet stated.

Follow live updates here:

10:31 am IST 46-year-old man electrocuted in Thane A 46-year-old man was electrocuted to death after the branch of a tree which hit an electric cable fell on him on Saturday. The incident took place near Hanuman temple in Kolbad area of Thane, officials said.





10:28 am IST Mumbai’s water stock rises, courtesy heavy downpour After heavy rainfall in the catchment area, Mumbai’s water stock increased from 4.9% on Friday morning to 5.3% on Saturday morning





10:25 am IST Matheran, Mumbai, Dahanu register highest rainfall on Saturday morning The top six locations to receive highest rain across Maharashtra between 8.30 am on Friday and 8.30 am on Saturday are Matheran which has recorded 347 mm, Mumbai at 234.8 mm, Dahanu at 213 mm, Mahabaleshwar at 195.1 mm, Ratnagiri at 92.7 mm and Alibaug at 79.8 mm, data released by IMD shows.





10:20 am IST 3 people injured in Mumbai wall collapse Three people were injured after part of a wall collapsed in Meenatai flower market in Dadar area on Friday. The injured have been admitted to hospital.



