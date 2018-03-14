Mumbai’s development plan will be ready by end of March, open spaces will not be compromised: CM

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while announcing on Wednesday that Development Plan – 2034 for Mumbai would be unveiled by end of this month, said the government has decided on principle that open spaces in the city would not be compromised. He also said there would be an independent development control rule (DCR) for gaothans, koliwadas and tribal hamlets within the city.

He hinted that there would be provisions in the DCR to enable affordable housing.

A screening committee that comprises officials from urban development, housing and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are looking at provisions in the framework of the Maharshtra Regional and Town Planning Act, and once they are done, the DP will be released by month-end, Fadnavis said.

“After the civic body and its general body approved the DP, we received it on August 2, 2017, for approval. After verification by the director of town planning, now, the screening committee is vetting the changes and provisions recommended by the civic body. It will be unveiled by the government soon,” he said on Wednesday during the debate on the city’s urban and housing issues.

Fadnavis said the government has decided on certain principles for clearing the city’s planning document, which will be in place for the next 20 years. “We will not touch a single open space in the city. There will be no compromise related to open spaces, except those governed by court rulings, by the 1991 DP, and where there are errors related to Existing Land Use and other provisions,” he said.

The BMC will be directed to make separate demarcations for gaothans, koliwadas and tribal hamlets, and these will have an independent DCR, he added.